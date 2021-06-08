Runnner – “Urgent Care”

Last month, Noah Weinman announced his new Runnner album Always Repeating, his debut on Run For Cover featuring 10 re-recorded versions of songs from the past several years. We’ve already heard lead single “Awash,” and today Weinman is back with another.

The latest preview of Always Repeating is called “Urgent Care,” and it’s a love story unfolding in, you guessed it, and urgent care clinic. “This is a song poking fun at my own struggles with hypochondria,” Weinman said in a statement. “I never fell in love at urgent care (or even talked to another human there), but there was a time when I had good student insurance and the $20 copay was worth it to quell my anxiety.”

Check it out below.

Always Repeating is out 7/16 via Run For Cover Records.

Comments

