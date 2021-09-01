Pond – “Human Touch”

Back in June, the Australian psych-rock band Pond announced their new album 9. We’ve already heard several songs from it, including “Pink Lunettes,” “America’s Cup,” and “Toast.” Today, they’re back with another.

Pond’s latest is called “Human Touch.” Here’s what frontman Nick Allbrook had to say about the song and its accompanying video:

One time a woman was smashing up a car outside my house, begging me to help her steal it. It was a lovely day. She was wired but sweet in a way. Her dog, Josie, was sitting in the passenger seat being very cute and fluffy. We talked for a good few hours in the sunny cul-de-sac and neither of us ended up committing grand theft auto. The music started with a grimy Casio loop Jay made, that we built the song around. My original idea was to be dancing in the central business district of Perth, being thoroughly ignored by suits on their lunch break. Turns out me and Duncan Wright (Director) are both quivering Fremantle natives and terrified of the City. When Duncan saw a pretty sliver of morning sunlight in the West End we figured, stuff it, let’s do it there. Zero people is kind of the same thing as being ignored by lots of people, right? I need some human connection blah blah blah. It was super fun to make. We didn’t really have a strict plan and I overcame by anxiety about dancing in platform shoes to no music at 9am on a Tuesday morning like a kook.

Check it out below.

9 is out 10/1 via Spinning Top Records. Pre-order it here.