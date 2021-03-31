POND – “Pink Lunettes”

New Music March 31, 2021 4:59 PM By Peter Helman

POND – “Pink Lunettes”

New Music March 31, 2021 4:59 PM By Peter Helman

POND, the Aussie psych-rock band that shares a few members with the live incarnation of Tame Impala, are back with new single “Pink Lunettes,” a manic five-minute groove. “We sort of lurched straight outta mid-tempo into totally wired speed wobble fpunk so I didn’t really have time to write lyrics, just blurt scrapbook snippets and jitter around in fast forward,” says POND frontman (and former Tame Impala bassist) Nick Allbrook. “I think we managed to jitter along the neon tightrope between totally unhinged, strobing spontaneity and focused forward momentum.” Listen below.

“Pink Lunettes” is out now via Spinning Top Records/Secretly Distribution.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”

    10 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Ryley Walker Course In Fable

    1 day ago

    Nike Sues Designer Behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

    2 days ago

    Prominent Songwriters Sign Letter Calling For Artists To Stop Demanding Credit For Songs They Didn’t Write

    21 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest