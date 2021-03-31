POND – “Pink Lunettes”
POND, the Aussie psych-rock band that shares a few members with the live incarnation of Tame Impala, are back with new single “Pink Lunettes,” a manic five-minute groove. “We sort of lurched straight outta mid-tempo into totally wired speed wobble fpunk so I didn’t really have time to write lyrics, just blurt scrapbook snippets and jitter around in fast forward,” says POND frontman (and former Tame Impala bassist) Nick Allbrook. “I think we managed to jitter along the neon tightrope between totally unhinged, strobing spontaneity and focused forward momentum.” Listen below.
“Pink Lunettes” is out now via Spinning Top Records/Secretly Distribution.