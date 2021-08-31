Duran Duran – “Anniversary”

Earlier this month, Duran Duran announced their new album Future Past, their first release in six years. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Invisible” and a team-up with CHAI called “More Joy!” Today, they’re back with another new one.

The latest Future Past single is called “Anniversary.” It’d a nod to the band’s own 40th anniversary, and here’s what John Taylor had to say about it:

“Anniversary” is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what “being together” and “staying together” can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.

Fittingly for a song looking back through Duran Duran’s four decades, “Anniversary” does a convincing job evoking the big ’80s bangers of their past. Check it out below.

Future Past is out 10/22 via Tape Modern/BMG. Pre-order it here.