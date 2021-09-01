Injury Reserve – “Superman That”

Injury Reserve – "Superman That"

A few weeks ago, the experimental rap Band To Watch Injury Reserve announced a new album called By The Time I Get To Phoenix. The group had been working on it before Jordan Groggs’ death last year, and now the remaining duo of Nathaniel Ritchie and producer Parker Corey were continuing on. So far we’ve heard one song from it, “Knees,” which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another one.

Injury Reserve’s latest is called “Superman That.” “Knees” seemed to show a band pushing even further out to sea, imploding the structures and expectations of rap music. “Superman That” is in that same vein, a garbled and glitchy cloud of electronics and Ritchie singing through Auto-Tune. Check it out below.

By The Time I Get To Phoenix is out 9/15.

