Injury Reserve – “Knees”

New Music August 11, 2021 12:00 PM By Ryan Leas

For a few years, everything in the world of Injury Reserve was exciting. We named the experimental rap trio a Band To Watch in 2019, the same year they released an ambitious self-titled debut. In the early months of 2020, they were returning with a few stray tracks. Then, in June, Jordan Groggs tragically passed away at the age of 32.

Before he died, Groggs had been working on a new Injury Reserve album with his bandmates, fellow MC Nathaniel Ritchie and producer Parker Corey. In the last year, Corey and Ritchie have finished that album, which will also feature the work Groggs completed before his death. It also features contributions from a few outside collaborators, including Zelooperz, Body Meat, Sadpony, and Black Midi drummer Morgan Simpson. The album is called By The Time I Get To Phoenix, a reference to the group’s hometown and to the famous song of the same title. It’ll arrive in just over a month, in mid-September.

Along with the announcement, Injury Reserve have shared a lead single called “Knees.” The penultimate track from the album, “Knees” is a bleary thing, built on sharp stop-starts that, rather than create angularity, give the song an atmosphere of loopy head fog. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Outside”
02 “Superman That”
03 “SS San Francisco” (Feat. Zelooperz)
04 “Footwork In A Forest Fire”
05 “Ground Zero”
06 “Smoke Don’t Clear”
07 “Top Picks For You”
08 “Wild Wild West”
09 “Postpostpartum”
10 “Knees”
11 “Bye Storm”

By The Time I Get To Phoenix is out 9/15.

Ryan Leas Staff

