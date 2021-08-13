The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Sometimes bands are made up of a handful of people, and it could be no other way — it is about those specific players, and their instincts and relationships, and a sound that can only result from their exact intersection. The members of Big Thief have always come across as deeply tight-knit, four musicians and friends with an ineffable bond. That’s how you get a lot of their songs, the things that seem to coalesce out of vapor and hang there right in view, cohering but always in danger of destabilizing or disappearing if one precise piece was knocked out of order. That’s the kind of song “Little Things” is.



“Little Things” is all combustion waiting to happen. An insistent, unerring, yet watery guitar underpinning the whole thing; a rhythm section keeping up with the natural course of a storm building around them more so than keeping strict time; vocals rising up above, then turning to strangled yelps, then diving into the shelter of the song’s currents. If it wasn’t these four musicians, knowing how to work with each other, you could imagine “Little Things” crash landing at so many turns. Instead, it glides, it shimmers. It remains in sight for just a few moments, mirage-like, a magic trick only these four can conjure. —Ryan