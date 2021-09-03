Strand Of Oaks – “Somewhere In Chicago”

New Music September 3, 2021 12:15 PM By Ryan Leas

Back in July, Tim Showalter announced his latest Strand Of Oaks album, In Heaven. So far, we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Galacticana” and “Jimi & Stan.” (The former ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Today, he’s back with another.

Strand Of Oaks’ latest is called “Somewhere In Chicago.” “My ode to the late John Prine and the midwestern ethos he so perfectly embodied,” Showalter said in a statement. “The song dreams of the great city of Chicago where John can forever and happily wander.” Musically, “Somewhere In Chicago” is representative of the subtler mood Showalter’s found on In Heaven. It’s an ambling, meditative song — fitting for a reflection on mortality and images of one of your heroes out walking a city.

Check it out below.

In Heaven is out 10/1. Pre-order it here.

