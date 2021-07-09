Strand Of Oaks – “Galacticana”

A little over two years ago, Tim Showalter released his latest (and one of his best) Strand Of Oaks albums, Eraserland. Showalter’s popped up here and there since: an ambient EP in the summer of 2020, on our very own Save Stereogum comp around that same time, the collaborative drone project Lords Of The Drift in November, and most recently on a Phish tribute album. Now, he’s about to return with the eighth Strand Of Oaks album.

Showalter’s latest is called In Heaven, and it’s out at the beginning of October. As the name suggests, grief runs through the new album, but it’s also influenced by Showalter’s newfound sobriety and rippling changes in his life. His aim was not to create something somber. “In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life,” Showalter said in a statement. “Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I’m allowed to share it.” Like on Eraserland, Showalter got some help from some of his My Morning Jacket pals, with Carl Broemel and Bo Koster playing on In Heaven. James Iha is also featured on a song.

Along with the announcement, Showalter has shared opener and lead single “Galacticana.” The song is both a mature, subtler version of Strand Of Oaks and one that is sneakily infectious. It’s a reflective acoustic rambler, but it’s got some hooks that will, if you are like me, eventually take up permanent residence in your head. Since I first heard this song, it’s become one of my favorite Strand Of Oaks songs and one of my favorite songs of 2021. I highly recommend you check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Galacticana”

02 “Easter”

03 “Hurry”

04 “Horses At Night”

05 “Somewhere In Chicago”

06 “Jimi & Stan”

07 “Sunbathers”

08 “Carbon”

09 “Sister Saturn”

10 “Slipstream”

11 “Under Heaven”

In Heaven is out 10/1.