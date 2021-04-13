Sylvan Esso, Ryley Walker, William Tyler, Strand Of Oaks, & More Contribute To Phish Tribute Album

If your whole existence revolves around live music, the last year has been — obviously — difficult. As the pandemic wore on, the website JamBase decided to start a new project while shows were on hold, a way to have a fundraiser to bolster the site amidst lost revenue. That’s culminated in Cluster Flies, a tribute to Phish’s 2000 album Farmhouse.

The original Farmhouse tracklist features 12 songs, but Cluster Flies reimagines and reorders the album by featuring covers of each of those songs, plus bonus songs from the Japanese edition of Farmhouse, and renditions of songs written during the Farmhouse album but never recorded. Cluster Flies comes in at 17 tracks as a result, and features interpretations by artists like Sylvan Esso, Strand Of Oaks, Ryley Walker, William Tyler, and more.

JamBase is going to roll the compilation out one song at a time, each with a corresponding podcast episode featuring interviews with the artists. The compilation is available for pre-order now, and along with the announcement JamBase have shared Club d’Elf’s version of “Sand.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Inlaw Josie Wales” – William Tyler

02 “Farmhouse” – Sylvan Esso

03 “Dirt” – Jennifer Hartswick

04 “Vultures” – Tim Palmieri

05 “Back On The Train” – Daniel Donato

06 “Bye Bye Foot” – Reed Mathis

07 “Driver” – Vetiver

08 “Gotta Jibboo” – James Petralli

09 “Piper” – Chris Forsyth

10 “Sand” – Club d’Elf

11 “Mountains In The Mist” – Lindsay Lou

12 “Heavy Things” – Sadler Vaden

13 “Sleep” – Amy Helm

14 “Dogs Stole Things” – Neal Francis

15 “Twist” – Brendan Bayliss

16 “Bug” – Strand Of Oaks

17 “First Tube” – Ryley Walker

Cluster Flies is out 4/30. Pre-order it here.