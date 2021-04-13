Sylvan Esso, Ryley Walker, William Tyler, Strand Of Oaks, & More Contribute To Phish Tribute Album
If your whole existence revolves around live music, the last year has been — obviously — difficult. As the pandemic wore on, the website JamBase decided to start a new project while shows were on hold, a way to have a fundraiser to bolster the site amidst lost revenue. That’s culminated in Cluster Flies, a tribute to Phish’s 2000 album Farmhouse.
The original Farmhouse tracklist features 12 songs, but Cluster Flies reimagines and reorders the album by featuring covers of each of those songs, plus bonus songs from the Japanese edition of Farmhouse, and renditions of songs written during the Farmhouse album but never recorded. Cluster Flies comes in at 17 tracks as a result, and features interpretations by artists like Sylvan Esso, Strand Of Oaks, Ryley Walker, William Tyler, and more.
JamBase is going to roll the compilation out one song at a time, each with a corresponding podcast episode featuring interviews with the artists. The compilation is available for pre-order now, and along with the announcement JamBase have shared Club d’Elf’s version of “Sand.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Inlaw Josie Wales” – William Tyler
02 “Farmhouse” – Sylvan Esso
03 “Dirt” – Jennifer Hartswick
04 “Vultures” – Tim Palmieri
05 “Back On The Train” – Daniel Donato
06 “Bye Bye Foot” – Reed Mathis
07 “Driver” – Vetiver
08 “Gotta Jibboo” – James Petralli
09 “Piper” – Chris Forsyth
10 “Sand” – Club d’Elf
11 “Mountains In The Mist” – Lindsay Lou
12 “Heavy Things” – Sadler Vaden
13 “Sleep” – Amy Helm
14 “Dogs Stole Things” – Neal Francis
15 “Twist” – Brendan Bayliss
16 “Bug” – Strand Of Oaks
17 “First Tube” – Ryley Walker
Cluster Flies is out 4/30. Pre-order it here.