The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

In some ways, “Galacticana” is Strand Of Oaks’ comfort zone. It’s the sort of road-rambler Americana rock Tim Showalter has incorporated before, and in a sense the song plays like an easygoing, warm return of an old friend — verses and choruses right in the pocket of Showalter’s melodic sensibility, a sort of self-referential reintroduction with lines about walking around dressed in leather. But there’s something else afoot in this song, too. There’s a subtlety, a grainy-voiced maturity, that feels like a new chapter in Strand Of Oaks’ work. There was plenty of heaviness and strife and real shit across his preceding albums. Something in “Galacticana” sounds like a man who’s still got the same demons we’ve all got, but is finding a new sense of balance and clarity within himself.



There’s just a sense of precision with “Galacticana.” Rock ‘n’ roll abandon was part of the point and mythos for Strand Of Oaks once upon a time, but Showalter — who got sober in the interim between Eraserland and the forthcoming In Heaven — isn’t in that same place anymore. “Galacticana” boasts a new kind of focus. There are little touches throughout that are just perfect: the way the “Laughing as a self-defense” line hits opening the second verse now that the drums are in full swing, the way he wraps his voice around that leather line and the later one about solar winds pushing him further from his mother, the sigh of the chorus, the piano punctuations at the song’s finale. There’s sharp, hook-driven songwriting acumen at play here, which becomes something magical when combined with a mellower Strand Of Oaks.



In addition to being In Heaven‘s lead single, “Galacticana” is the album’s opener. This is the curtain rise on a new era of Strand Of Oaks. And all through the song, you can feel this synthesis of where Showalter’s been and where he’s going. Later in the song, he calls back to his upbringing: “Indiana tall corn straddling the time zones wishing/ Grandma’s in the backyard yelling, wrangling all the cousins.” “Galacticana” is a reintroduction, but that also means tracing back through where Showalter has been as a person and a musician. It makes a homecoming sound cosmic — exactly what one would hope for the future of Strand Of Oaks. —Ryan