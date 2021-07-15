Soccer Mommy – “rom com 2004”

Soccer Mommy released one of the best albums of 2020 with color theory way back in February of last year, and the band is finally going to be able to tour behind it in the fall. Today, they’re releasing a new track called “rom com 2004” to celebrate. It sounds a little like a glitch-fucked mashup of every song from color theory while also having a soaring chorus all its own.

Sophie Allison worked on it with producer BJ Burton, best known for his collaborations with Bon Iver. “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it,” Allison noted. It comes with a very fun music video created by Fustic. Studio that features a video game-ified Allison bouncing through a cityscape. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

09/15 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse * [SOLD OUT]

09/16 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle * [SOLD OUT]

09/17 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar * [SOLD OUT]

09/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer * [SOLD OUT]

09/19 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * [SOLD OUT]

09/22 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/25 Montreal, QUE @ Fairmount Theatre *

09/26 Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09/28 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * [SOLD OUT]

09/29 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * [SOLD OUT]

10/01 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

10/16 Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

10/18 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre ^

10/19 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

10/21 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 Austin, TX @ Emo’s East ^

10/23 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

10/26 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/27 San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

10/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/31 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/01 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/02 Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

11/04 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

11/06 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge ^

11/07 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/08 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/09 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

* with support from Squirrel Flower

^ with support from Emily Reo

color theory is out now via Loma Vista.