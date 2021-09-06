Watch Chvrches Play Three Songs On CBS This Morning

News September 6, 2021 11:41 AM By Ryan Leas

Watch Chvrches Play Three Songs On CBS This Morning

News September 6, 2021 11:41 AM By Ryan Leas

At the end of August, Chvrches released their new album Screen Violence — which Stereogum pop columnist Chris DeVille felt marked a return to form for the synth-pop group as they hit the 10 year mark of being a band. They’ve been popping up here and there to promote it, including a performance of “Good Girls” on Fallon. Over the weekend, they stopped by CBS This Morning for a Saturday Sessions appearance in which they dug into “Good Girls” again, alongside “He Said She Said” and “California.” Check out videos of each below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair’s “Opposites Attract”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    12 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Stream Drake’s New Album Certified Lover Boy

    4 days ago

    ABBA Announce Reunion Album Voyage & Share Two New Songs, Their First In 39 Years

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest