Watch Chvrches Play Three Songs On CBS This Morning
At the end of August, Chvrches released their new album Screen Violence — which Stereogum pop columnist Chris DeVille felt marked a return to form for the synth-pop group as they hit the 10 year mark of being a band. They’ve been popping up here and there to promote it, including a performance of “Good Girls” on Fallon. Over the weekend, they stopped by CBS This Morning for a Saturday Sessions appearance in which they dug into “Good Girls” again, alongside “He Said She Said” and “California.” Check out videos of each below.