Tomorrow, Scottish synthpop festival staples Chvrches will release Screen Violence, the new album that has already inspired an A-1 Chris DeVille headline pun. Last night, with the album release looking, Chvrches did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. They played their big-statement single “Good Girls,” and they made sure the performance was a bit of a statement, too.

Chvrches presumably could’ve played in the Tonight Show studio last night, but that’s not what they did. Instead, the group’s remote performance was basically a full-on music video. It opened with a shot of Lauren Mayberry singing on an old-timey TV, and then the camera pulled back to reveal the real Mayberry, bathed in red light, on the hills above Los Angeles.

With the city sprawled out underneath them, Mayberry and the rest of the band proceeded to bang out “Good Girls,” or at least to act like they were banging out “Good Girls.” (I’m pretty sure they used the recorded track, something that plenty of artists have done for late-night pandemic-era performances.) But even in this sort of stunt performance, it’s apparent that Mayberry is more and more comfortable carrying herself as a star. Watch it below.

Screen Violence is out 8/27 on Glassnote.