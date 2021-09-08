Pavement Announce 2022 European Tour

Pavement started in 1989, broke up in 1999, and then got back together for a whole lot of triumphant reunion shows in 2010. Since then, Pavement have not played a single show. The members of the band have all gotten back to doing the things that they were doing pre-reunion, and their obscure B-side “Harness Your Hopes” randomly became a streaming quasi-hit. In 2019, Pavement announced two more reunion shows, at the 2020 editions of the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona and Porto. Those were going to be their only shows in 2020. Neither show had a chance to happen. But now, Pavement are once again getting back together, and they’re playing more than two shows.

This morning, Pavement officially announced that they’ll play those two Primavera Sound Festivals next summer — the first editions of Primavera since the 2020 festivals were cancelled. Then, in October, Pavement will return, playing an 18-date tour of the UK and Europe that’ll include a four-night stand at the Roundhouse in London. Pavement haven’t announced any North American reunion shows, and maybe they won’t announce any; Pavement have always been mercurial that way. But if you’ve never gotten to see Pavement, or if you really just want to see them again, then you’ll have 20 chances next year. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/22-25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/27 – Paris, France @ Le Grand Rex

10/29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

10/20 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

10/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

11/02 – Aarhus, Denmark @ VoxHall

11/04 – Bremen, Germany @ Pier 2

11/05 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/07 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

11/08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Carré Theater

11/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street