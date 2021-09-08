Watch Lorde Cover Britney Spears’ “Break The Ice”
Britney is almost free. Yesterday, her father James “Jamie” Spears filed to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life and business interests for over a decade. Which makes today a particularly good day for Lorde to share her new cover of Britney Spears’ 2007 Blackout single “Break The Ice.”
Filmed by Alfred Marroquin for Vogue and shot in the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx, Lorde’s stripped-down “Break The Ice” cover combines Britney’s classic with a version of “Fallen Fruit” off of her own new album Solar Power. Watch Lorde’s performance below.