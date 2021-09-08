Watch Lorde Cover Britney Spears’ “Break The Ice”

News September 8, 2021 11:08 AM By Peter Helman

Watch Lorde Cover Britney Spears’ “Break The Ice”

News September 8, 2021 11:08 AM By Peter Helman

Britney is almost free. Yesterday, her father James “Jamie” Spears filed to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life and business interests for over a decade. Which makes today a particularly good day for Lorde to share her new cover of Britney Spears’ 2007 Blackout single “Break The Ice.”

Filmed by Alfred Marroquin for Vogue and shot in the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx, Lorde’s stripped-down “Break The Ice” cover combines Britney’s classic with a version of “Fallen Fruit” off of her own new album Solar Power. Watch Lorde’s performance below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”

    12 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

    1 day ago

    raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

    1 day ago

    Radiohead Announce Kid A / Amnesiac Reissue With Album Of Unreleased Tracks

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest