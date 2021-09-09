Clinic – “I Can’t Stand The Rain” (Ann Peebles Cover)

New Music September 9, 2021 9:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Ann Peebles’ 1973 hit “I Can’t Stand The Rain” is a classic of Memphis soul, but it’s just as known for its weird, blippy electric timbale, meant to mimic the sound of falling rain, as for its slow-strut atmosphere and its raw, bluesy, powerful Peebles vocal. Over the past 48 years, “I Can’t Stand The Rain” has lingered. Missy Elliott and Timbaland sampled it on Missy’s breakout hit “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” and there have been tons of other samples and covers over the years. Today, Clinic have stepped up and taking a shot at it.

Clinic, the veteran British weird-rock duo, are coming back next month with their new album Fantasy Island, a new album that goes for a funky ’70s vibe. Clinic have already shared “Fine Dining” and the LP’s title track, and now they’ve also released their version of “I Can’t Stand The Rain” — which, after all, is an archetypal funky ’70s song. As it turns out, “I Can’t Stand The Rain” fits just fine with Clinic’s whole aesthetic — the echoing vocals, the blaring synths, the krautrock/garage-rock fuzz-drones. Listen to Clinic’s cover and the Peebles original below.

Fantasy Island is out 10/22 on Domino. Pre-order it here.

