Clinic – “Fantasy Island”

It’s no coincidence that the album title is borrowed from a 1970s TV show. Fantasy Island supposedly finds Clinic in “funky disco” mode, exploring themes of “time, music and entertainment” and “the idea of looking at the future and the different ways it can unfold.” It’s billed as their poppiest, most electronic album to date. There’s certainly a danceable groove on “Fantasy Island,” but the song recalls the discordant psych-pop of Internal Wrangler more so than anything you’d hear at Studio 54.

In a press release, they invite you to “get out of your tree tonight with Clinic’s new electro-rockabilly shebang,” so check out Emily Evans’ video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Lamplighter”

02 “Fine Dining”

03 “Take A Chance”

04 “Refractions (In The Rain)”

05 “Dreams Can Come True”

06 “Miracles”

07 “On The Other Side…”

08 “Fantasy Island”

09 “I Can’t Stand The Rain”

10 “Feelings”

11 “Hocus Pocus”

12 “Grand Finale”

Fantasy Island is out 10/22 on Domino. Pre-order it here.