Clinic – “Fantasy Island”

New Music July 22, 2021 9:35 AM By Chris DeVille

Clinic – “Fantasy Island”

New Music July 22, 2021 9:35 AM By Chris DeVille

Big week for Clinic fans! First Ade Blackburn showed up on the latest Gone To Color single, and now the band has announced a new album. Fantasy Island is out in October. Without album details, the band released its lead single “Fine Dining” at the top of June. Now they’ve shared the title track too.

Related

Internal Wrangler Turns 20

It’s no coincidence that the album title is borrowed from a 1970s TV show. Fantasy Island supposedly finds Clinic in “funky disco” mode, exploring themes of “time, music and entertainment” and “the idea of looking at the future and the different ways it can unfold.” It’s billed as their poppiest, most electronic album to date. There’s certainly a danceable groove on “Fantasy Island,” but the song recalls the discordant psych-pop of Internal Wrangler more so than anything you’d hear at Studio 54.

In a press release, they invite you to “get out of your tree tonight with Clinic’s new electro-rockabilly shebang,” so check out Emily Evans’ video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Lamplighter”
02 “Fine Dining”
03 “Take A Chance”
04 “Refractions (In The Rain)”
05 “Dreams Can Come True”
06 “Miracles”
07 “On The Other Side…”
08 “Fantasy Island”
09 “I Can’t Stand The Rain”
10 “Feelings”
11 “Hocus Pocus”
12 “Grand Finale”

Fantasy Island is out 10/22 on Domino. Pre-order it here.

Sentinel

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    1 day ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    3 days ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest