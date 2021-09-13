James Blake – “Famous Last Words”

James Blake’s new album Friends That Break Your Heart was originally supposed to come out last week, but it’s been delayed until October due to vinyl factory delays caused by COVID. He’s still heading out tour this week, though, beginning with a show in San Diego on Thursday. And today, following early singles “Say What You Will” and “Life Is Not The Same,” he’s sharing another new song from the LP.

That new song, “Famous Last Words,” features pulsing synths that gradually swell into grand orchestral majesty. “And I can’t believe I’m still talking about you,” Blake sings. “That feeling/ I should’ve lost it/ I should’ve lost it by now.” Listen to it below.

Friends That Break Your Heart is out 10/8 on Republic.