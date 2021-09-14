Bad Bad Hats – “Milky Way”

In a few days, the Minneapolis trio Bad Bad Hats will release their good, good new album Walkman. They’ve already shared the early songs “Detroit Basketball” and the title track, and now they’ve dropped the sparkling power-pop banger “Milky Way,” a supremely catchy piece of DIY fuzz-pop.

The “Milky Way” video is also a fun piece of DIY work. In this homespun comedy sketch, a lady shows up to a high-school gym, thinking that she’s about to embark on a speed-dating challenge. Instead, she’s somehow judging an Elvis impersonator competition. All three members of Bad Bad Hats are competing against one another, which would probably lead to some awkward band practices. Check it out below.

Walkman is out 9/17 on Don Giovanni.

Tom Breihan Staff

