Bad Bad Hats – “Walkman”

Zoe Prinds-Flash

New Music August 16, 2021 2:24 PM By Chris DeVille

A month ago Bad Bad Hats announced their new album Walkman and shared its lead single, a tightly wound and artfully construed guitar-pop song called “Detroit Basketball.” Today they’re back with the album’s opener and title track. It’s a bit cleaner and leaner, with an easy sway that reminds me of Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks’ Pig Lib and Luscious Jackson’s “Naked Eye” in equal measure.

Singer-guitarist Kerry Alexander shared this comment on the song:

I love music’s special power to transport us to certain places and times in our lives. “Walkman” is inspired by that. It’s about having a feeling so strong for someone that whenever you’re falling in love, it brings you back to being with that person. This song was just a voice memo when we went into the studio and the direction it took was a pleasant surprise. It ended up being one of our favorite songs on the album.

Listen below.

Walkman is out 9/17 on Don Giovanni.

