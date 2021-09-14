Lunar Vacation – “Gears”

Last month, Atlanta band Lunar Vacation announced their debut full-length, Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, which comes on the heels of some promising EPs that stretch back a few years. We’ve heard “Shrug” and “Mold” from it already, and today the band is sharing the shimmery “Gears.” Bandleader Grace Repasky had this to say about the track:

When I look back on any kind of relationship, it’s usually through rose-colored glasses. I guess this song tells me that although this happened, you just gotta keep going because this isn’t the end of the world. But the last lines are a reflection of how inner-me feels… I’ll probably always be a little sad about the loss. I feel like most, if not all, of my songs are future-me giving past-me advice and insight on specific situations that evoked heavy feelings.

Check it out below.

Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp is out 10/29 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.