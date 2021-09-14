St. Vincent – “The Nowhere Inn”

New Music September 14, 2021 11:42 AM By James Rettig

St. Vincent – “The Nowhere Inn”

New Music September 14, 2021 11:42 AM By James Rettig

At the end of the week, The Nowhere Innthe mockumentary starring St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein — is arriving on video-on-demand services (and in select theaters). Annie Clark also did a soundtrack/score for the film, which will come out on September 19th, a couple days after the film is released. Today, St. Vincent is sharing a new track called “The Nowhere Inn,” which acts as a quasi-theme song for the film and comes with a video directed by Nowhere Inn director Bill Benz.

Earlier this year, St. Vincent put out a new album called Daddy’s Home.

Check out “The Nowhere Inn” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Nowhere Inn”
02 “Carrie Voicemail”
03 “Palm Desert”
04 “Carrie Wave”
05 “Waiting On A Wave”
06 “Opening Limo Scene”
07 “Hallway Scene”
08 “Rooftop”
09 “Come To Jesus”
10 “Downtempo Montage”
11 “Sex Scene”
12 “Board Room”
13 “Spa Scene”
14 “Tour Bus”
15 “Carrie Off Bus”
16 “Texas Intro”
17 “Texas Choir”
18 “Bacchanal”
19 “Ending”

The Nowhere Inn hits VOD/theaters on 9/17. The soundtrack is out 9/19 via Loma Vista.

Comments

