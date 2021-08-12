Thus far this year, St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein have both released new albums: Daddy’s Home for St. Vincent, Path Of Wellness for Brownstein’s band Sleater-Kinney. Next month, they’ll release a movie, too. St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein wrote the new mockumentary The Nowhere Inn together, and it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, just before the pandemic hit. In September, The Nowhere Inn will finally arrive in theaters and on demand. Today, it’s got a new trailer.

There’s already been a teaser trailer for The Nowhere Inn, but the new longer trailer gives a better idea of what the movie will be. Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein both play fictionalized versions of themselves — Clark as a rock star who wants a documentary made about herself, Brownstein as the filmmaker friend brought in to document her life. Bill Benz, a writer and director who worked with Brownstein on Portlandia, directs.

This does not look like a classic-style mockumentary, like This Is Spinal Tap or Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Judging by the trailer, It looks like they’re going for Lynchian dark-comedy weirdness, with St. Vincent losing herself more and more in her larger-than-life persona and Brownstein helplessly watching the metamorphosis. Also, there’s a part where it sure looks like Annie Clark gets Brownstein to film her banging Dakota Johnson. Check it out below.

The Nowhere Inn is out in theaters and on demand 9/17.