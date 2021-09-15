Magdalena Bay – “You Lose!”

Magdalena Bay are releasing their impressive retro-pop volley Mercurial World in a few weeks. The duo has shared “Chaeri” and “Secrets (Your Fire)” from it so far. Today, they’re back with “You Lose!,” a thumping and distorted track that they say “is about trying to be a musician and feeling like time for success is always running out.” “It’s definitely melodramatic, describing ourselves as aging and nearing death, but sometimes it really feels that way,” they add. Watch a video for the track below.

Mercurial World is out 10/8 via Luminelle Recordings.