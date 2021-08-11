Magdalena Bay – “Secrets (Your Fire)”

New Music August 11, 2021 12:34 PM By James Rettig

The retro-pop duo Magdalena Bay are releasing their proper debut album, Mercurial World, in a couple months. They announced it with the dreamy “Chaeri” and today are back with another new track, “Secrets (Your Fire).” It’s gliding and smooth, another impeccable blend of a whole lot of R&B/pop tropes. “Secrets is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety,” the band said in a statement. “It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.” Watch the track’s music video, in which the band rocks out inside a very ’00s desktop, below.

Mercurial World is out 10/8 via Luminelle Recordings.

