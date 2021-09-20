Lone – “Realise”

Next month, Matt Cutler, the UK producer who goes by the name Lone, will release Always Inside Your Head, his first new album in five years. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Hidden By Horizons” and “Mouth Of God,” and both of them are bangers. Now, Cutler has also shared the hazy, twinkly new track “Realise.”

Culter has said that shoegaze acts like My Bloody Valentine were big influences on Always Inside Your Head, and there’s probably some of that influence on “Realise.” But “Realise” really calls back to a different early-’90s UK genre — the head-blown ambient house of the Orb. In a press release, Cutler says that “Realise” is “one of the first ideas for the album, originally a straight up trance tune which was deconstructed and pulled apart over the course of the making of the record. Morgane Diet’s cut up vocals took it to a much more glacial and lush place and ended up as the final piece of the puzzle — the last track I finished for the album.” Listen below.

Always Inside Your Head is out 10/22 on Greco-Roman.