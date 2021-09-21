Lotic – “Emergency”

New Music September 21, 2021 1:29 PM By James Rettig

Lotic – “Emergency”

New Music September 21, 2021 1:29 PM By James Rettig

Lotic is releasing a new album next month, Water, the followup to her 2018 full-length debut Power. We’ve heard “Come Unto Me” already and today Lotic is sharing another single, the chaotically beautiful “Emergency,” a blend of gliding vocals and understated, sweaty club thumps. “‘Emergency’ is me fully owning my sexuality for the first time,” Lotic explains. “I transitioned a few years ago and it taught me that men really have way too much testosterone flowing through their bodies. It makes them act crazy and all they care about is sexual fulfillment, but I can demand pleasure and orgasms too!” Check out a video for the track below.

Water is out 10/29 via Houndstooth.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Ada Lea one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

    1 day ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    23 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest