Lotic – “Emergency”

Lotic is releasing a new album next month, Water, the followup to her 2018 full-length debut Power. We’ve heard “Come Unto Me” already and today Lotic is sharing another single, the chaotically beautiful “Emergency,” a blend of gliding vocals and understated, sweaty club thumps. “‘Emergency’ is me fully owning my sexuality for the first time,” Lotic explains. “I transitioned a few years ago and it taught me that men really have way too much testosterone flowing through their bodies. It makes them act crazy and all they care about is sexual fulfillment, but I can demand pleasure and orgasms too!” Check out a video for the track below.

Water is out 10/29 via Houndstooth.