Lotic – “Come Unto Me”

New Music August 17, 2021 12:42 PM By James Rettig

After years of stray tracks and mixtapes, released her proper debut album, Power, in 2018. Today, she’s announced its follow-up, Water, which will be out at the end of October. She’s introducing it with “Come Unto Me,” a shadowy and pounding track that makes clear the occasional Björk collaborator’s influences. It’s haunting and beautiful and comes with a striking video directed by Matt Lambert. Lotic had this to say about the vid: “1.8 million Africans died on the Middle Passage; their bodies were thrown into the Atlantic. Had their cells been able to adapt to this new ecosystem, and thrive and multiply, perhaps a glorious new culture and history would have been possible.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Wet”
02 “Emergency”
03 “Come Unto Me”
04 “Changes”
05 “Always You”
06 “Apart”
07 “A Plea”
08 “Oblivious”
09 “Diamond”

Water is out 10/29 via Houndstooth. Pre-order it here.

