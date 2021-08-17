Lotic – “Come Unto Me”

After years of stray tracks and mixtapes, released her proper debut album, Power, in 2018. Today, she’s announced its follow-up, Water, which will be out at the end of October. She’s introducing it with “Come Unto Me,” a shadowy and pounding track that makes clear the occasional Björk collaborator’s influences. It’s haunting and beautiful and comes with a striking video directed by Matt Lambert. Lotic had this to say about the vid: “1.8 million Africans died on the Middle Passage; their bodies were thrown into the Atlantic. Had their cells been able to adapt to this new ecosystem, and thrive and multiply, perhaps a glorious new culture and history would have been possible.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wet”

02 “Emergency”

03 “Come Unto Me”

04 “Changes”

05 “Always You”

06 “Apart”

07 “A Plea”

08 “Oblivious”

09 “Diamond”

Water is out 10/29 via Houndstooth. Pre-order it here.