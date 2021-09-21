Who needs live music, anyway? ABBA’s going on tour in hologram form. Travis Scott brought Astroworld into Fortnite. Artists keep offering “virtual experiences,” livestreams, and festivals over screens — maybe in-person performance is passé in pandemic times.

Alter Ego, a new singing competition show from FOX, offers its own form of futuristic music-making into the fray. The show is clearly desperate to cling to The Masked Singer‘s meme-fueled success, and the breathless marketing materials insist it follows a revolutionary concept. It abides by the tenets of all post–American Idol televised music contests — there are elaborate nights of auditions, treacly piano notes signaling emotional cues, a cadre of celebrity judges that restate the show’s name over and over and over again — but Alter Ego bills itself as the first truly digital one. Contestants strap into bulky, complex-looking greenscreen suits that enable them to perform as video game-like avatars: superhuman beings with neon skin and pastel mohawks, protruding horns and costumes that catch flame. It’s a trippy fantasia, a soothingly deadening way to pass an hour; it’s a silly show with a flimsy conceit that tries earnestly to sell you on its promise.

Why would a would-be professional singer opt to go in front of an audience as a green-skinned cartoon character instead of, you know, just singing? The first hour of the show’s two-part, two-night premiere (only Wednesday’s premiere episode was available to critics) doesn’t touch on the pandemic, a plausible reason to not want to enter an arena at the moment. Instead, Alter Ego parades a series of situations to support its premise. There’s a contestant with Crohn’s Disease who says the avatar can allow him to perform without showing pain; there’s a 17-year-old Sinatra crooner who agonizes that his “baby face” stops people from taking him seriously. “For the first time in their lives,” we hear in a voiceover, the contestants “will be judged solely on their talent” — a pledge The Voice made when it first aired, and The Masked Singer made after that.

The panel selected to judge this talent is both vaguely shocking and exactly who you’d expect. Grimes — whose transhumanist worldview aligns with the show’s core conceit, and who has raved to interviewers about the democratizing power of performing as an avatar — sports bright pink hair (at one point, she comments on how closely her own hair resembles that of a contestant’s avatar) and claps by tapping two extremely long nails together during the applause breaks. Former Masked Singer champion Nick Lachey makes his requisite reality TV show appearance. Alanis Morissette chimes in occasionally with the few actual notes of musical criticism the contestants receive. Will.i.am, introduced as “the most sought-after producer in the music business,” beams at each pixelated singer. The host is Rocsi Diaz, formerly of 106 & Park and Entertainment Tonight.