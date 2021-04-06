Will.I.Am Unveils $299 Bluetooth Face Mask

Just as it seems like we might be approaching a future where we won’t have to wear a mask all the time, Will.I.Am. — expert grifter/entrepreneur and maker of unnecessary products like a fashion smartwatch and the wireless headphones that look like stethoscopes (both ventures failed) — has unveiled plans for a $299 Bluetooth face mask.

Made in collaboration with the conglomerate Honeywell, the so-called “smart mask” has a whole lot of “features”: a mesh mask, a HEPA filtration system, three dual-speed fans, noise-cancelling headphones, LED lights, a rechargeable battery, and Bluetooth capability. It is called the Xupermask. As The New York Times reports, it was designed by Jose Fernandez (who made Elon Musk’s SpaceX suits and has worked on some superhero movies) and will be marketed to the same sort of dudes who buy Supreme.

“We are living in sci-fi times,” Will.I.Am told the NYT. “[The pandemic] is straight out of a friggin’ movie. But we are wearing masks from yesterday’s movie. So I wanted to make a mask to fit the era that we’re in.” This coming from a man who once said that he was worried about 3D printers printing people.

The mask will go on sale 4/8. Please let us know if you see someone wearing one of these in public.