Penelope Isles – “Sudoku”

The Brighton indie rock band Penelope Isles rule. The number-based logic game Sudoku rules. So obviously the new Penelope Isles song “Sudoku” rules too. The track is the latest single from Penelope Isles’ upcoming album Which Way To Happy, mixed by none other than Dave Fridmann, which has already yielded “Sailing Still” and
Iced Gems.”

Penelope Isles’ Jack Wolter says “Sudoku” is probably the oldest song on the new LP. “We used to play it in our old band, Your Gold Teeth, back on the Isle of Man when Lily and I first started making music,” he continues in a press release. “Dad loves a sudoku puzzle whilst he’s sat on the loo. So this one is for him! It’s a special song for us and we wanted to bring it back and play it with Penelope Isles.”

Which Way To Happy is out 11/5 on Bella Union.

