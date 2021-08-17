Penelope Isles – “Iced Gems”

Penelope Isles, the Brighton-based indie-rock group and Best New Bands Of 2019 alumni led by siblings Lily and Jack Wolter, signaled a follow-up to their debut album Until The Tide Creeps In last month with the release of expansive new single “Sailing Still.” Today, they’re officially announcing LP2, Which Way To Happy, produced by the band’s own Jack Wolter and mixed by alt-rock production legend Dave Fridmann.

The Wolters had decamped to a small cottage in Cornwall to work on the new album when the first lockdown began. “We were there for about two or three months, ultimately,” Jack says. “It was a tiny cottage and we all went a bit bonkers, and we drank far too much, and it spiralled a bit out of control. There were a lot of emotional evenings and realisations, which I think reflects in the songs. Writing and recording new music was a huge part of the recovery process for all of us.”

Penelope Isles, now with a new lineup including Henry Nicholson, Joe Taylor, and Hannah Feenstra, are following previous Which Way To Happy single “Sailing Still” with a new one called “Iced Gems.” It’s an interesting new direction for the band, leaning into their dreamier, floatier, poppier side and experimenting with electronic sounds and textures. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Terrified”

02 “Rocking At The Bottom”

03 “Play It Cool”

04 “Iced Gems”

05 “Sailing Still”

06 “Miss Moon”

07 “Sudoku”

08 “Have You Heard”

09 “Pink Lemonade”

10 “11 11”

11 “In A Cage”

Which Way To Happy is out 11/5 on Bella Union/