Watch Deadguy Reunite For Their First Show In 24 Years At Decibel Fest

News September 26, 2021 10:19 AM By James Rettig

The metalcore band Deadguy reunited at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia this weekend. The New Jersey group was added to the lineup when it was rescheduled from 2020 earlier this year. It was Deadguy’s first time playing together in 24 years after they broke up in 1997. Before they broke up, they had only released one album, 1995’s Fixation On A Coworker. But it seems like they’re back on the performance circuit — they’re also playing the Los Angeles iteration of Decibel‘s fest in December. Watch some clips from their first show back below.

