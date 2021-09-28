Fat Tony – “Ain’t For Me”

Houston rapper Fat Tony has a long history of making sharp and thoughtful music, and he remains an underrated force. Last year, Tony released his narrative-heavy album Exotica. Today, while gearing up for a tour with recent Polaris Prize winner Cadence Weapon, Tony has followed that album with a new single called “Ain’t For Me.”

As on the songs from Exotica, “Ain’t For Me” is a piece of storytelling. Rapping over a beat from producer GLDNEYE, Tony takes on the perspective of a Black man getting ready to move his family out of the United States: “We built this motherfucker, did it all for free/ I’ma need a fee/ I’ma need to flee/ I’ma need to leave immediately.” It’s a stirring piece of work, and you can hear it and check out the dates for the Fat Tony/Cadence Weapon tour below.

In a statement, Fat Tony says:

“Ain’t for Me” is about a Black American family who leaves home for another country. History gives us a thousand reasons to want a life outside of the United States, but this song isn’t a list of grievances. It’s a man leading his family on an ex-pat journey. His cousin thinks he’s wrong, but his daddy’s riding with him. Cognizant of his privilege as an American anywhere in the world and aware that every nation fights an oppressor, he takes his wife and son to find respect.

TOUR DATES:

9/30 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

10/2 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

10/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

10/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

10/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

10/16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out

“Ain’t For Me” is out now on Carpark.