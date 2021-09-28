Fat Tony – “Ain’t For Me”
Houston rapper Fat Tony has a long history of making sharp and thoughtful music, and he remains an underrated force. Last year, Tony released his narrative-heavy album Exotica. Today, while gearing up for a tour with recent Polaris Prize winner Cadence Weapon, Tony has followed that album with a new single called “Ain’t For Me.”
As on the songs from Exotica, “Ain’t For Me” is a piece of storytelling. Rapping over a beat from producer GLDNEYE, Tony takes on the perspective of a Black man getting ready to move his family out of the United States: “We built this motherfucker, did it all for free/ I’ma need a fee/ I’ma need to flee/ I’ma need to leave immediately.” It’s a stirring piece of work, and you can hear it and check out the dates for the Fat Tony/Cadence Weapon tour below.
In a statement, Fat Tony says:
“Ain’t for Me” is about a Black American family who leaves home for another country. History gives us a thousand reasons to want a life outside of the United States, but this song isn’t a list of grievances. It’s a man leading his family on an ex-pat journey. His cousin thinks he’s wrong, but his daddy’s riding with him. Cognizant of his privilege as an American anywhere in the world and aware that every nation fights an oppressor, he takes his wife and son to find respect.
TOUR DATES:
9/30 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
10/2 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
10/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
10/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room
10/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
10/16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out
“Ain’t For Me” is out now on Carpark.