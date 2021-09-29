Meters Guitarist Leo Nocentelli’s Lost ’70s Folk Album Getting Released By Light In The Attic

Preeminent reissue label Light In The Attic has announced that they are putting out Another Side, a lost ’70s folk album by Leo Nocentelli, the guitarist for the renowned New Orleans band the Meters. The album, which was recorded in the early part of the decade at Cosimo Matassa’s Jazz City Studio, has never been released.

Per some press materials, the recordings for the album turned up at a Southern California record swap meet in 2018 and were bought at auction by collector Mike Nishita, brother of Beastie Boys collaborator “Money Mark.” They had originally been stored Allen Toussaint’s Sea-Saint Studios, after Nocentelli decided to shelve the album to focus on the Meters. When those studios were destroyed during Hurricane Katrina, Another Side was among the recordings that were able to be salvaged from the wreckage — they sat in a storage facility in SoCal for over a decade.