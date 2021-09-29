Circuit des Yeux – “Vanishing”

We’re a few weeks away from Circuit des Yeux’s new album -io. We’ve heard “Dogma” and “Sculpting The Exodus” from it so far, and today Haley Fohr is sharing “Vanishing,” another epic track that’s cinematic in scope, with piercing strings and a chaotic, explosive chorus.

Here’s Fohr on the track and its accompanying self-directed video:

Vanishing is an account of climate change and loss through the final stage of grief. In this video I embody our evolving consciousness toward Earth and its health by representing four characters. Lemonade Lady is the evasive optimist who is unwilling to acknowledge her changing surroundings. Prepared Weather Person is the anxious prepper; ready for the worst and isolated by fear. The Mortal Sufferer gets blown away in a field and serves as evidence that us corporeal beings are at the behest of our environment. And Worm Girl personifies the stoic reality that all things human undoubtedly decompose in time.

-io is out 10/22 via Matador.