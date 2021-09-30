Eminem really did it. He took a 19-year-old punchline about barfing on his sweater, and he turned it into a whole brick-and-mortar restaurant. In the past, Eminem has sold a product called Mom’s Spaghetti at pop-ups and given it away to frontline workers. Now, Mom’s Spaghetti is a permanent restaurant in Detroit. Yesterday, Mom’s Spaghetti had its big opening, and Eminem himself handed out spaghetti to the first 10 people who lined up.

As MLive reports, Eminem personally delivered spaghetti to a few fans, who were extremely excited about the whole thing. One fan named Erin Farrer tells a nice little story:

They told us they wanted 10 people. So we went around the corner, and Eminem was giving out spaghetti. When I went up there, I was crying, and he said, “It’s OK, it’s just spaghetti.” I told him I had waited my whole life to meet you, and he gave me a hug and signed my spaghetti container.

MLive also has a photo of the spaghetti sandwich, which looks truly vile. In the picture above, you can see the menu for Mom’s Spaghetti, and it must be noted that “vegan balls” sounds like a punchline from a circa-2002 Eminem lyric about Moby.

In other Eminem news, the new Venom sequel features a sequel to the song where Eminem yelled Venom’s name a bunch of times. Em has just shared the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage track “Last One Standing.” On the song, Em teams up with his usual hook-singer Skylar Grey and with two masters of emotive pain-rap, Chicago’s Polo G and Sacramento’s Mozzy. Sadly, none of those rappers discuss the trauma of having to convince your alien symbiote to go fight Woody Harrelson’s Carnage. Instead, it’s a sincere track about resilience with a typically moody beat. It’s cool that Polo and Mozzy are getting paid, though. Listen below.

“Last One Standing” is out now, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters tomorrow. It’s OK, it’s just spaghetti.