Haru Nemuri – “Déconstruction”

New Music October 1, 2021 6:07 PM By Peter Helman

Haru Nemuri – “Déconstruction”

New Music October 1, 2021 6:07 PM By Peter Helman

We named genre-exploding Japanese musician Haru Nemuri, who mixes pop, rock, and hip-hop into her own beautifully experimental cocktail, one of the best new artists of 2018. She hasn’t released a full collection of songs since last year’s Lovetheism mini-album, but she’s been sharing a string of new singles this year including “Bang,” “Inori Dake Ga Aru,” and “Seventh Heaven.” Today, there’s another new one, “Déconstruction,” which was co-produced with MyRiot.

“When I say, ‘Capitalism sucks,’ they say, ‘Are you a socialist?’ When I say, ‘I’m a feminist,’ they say, ‘You hate men?’” Haru Nemuri says. “Whenever I hear that, I feel the defeat of my education. It’s hard to say exactly what is being defeated, but it can be roughly described as, for example, those who belong to the class that has gained wealth and power through the existing system. It’s a song for all souls to be so noble. When you fight for your soul, this song is for you.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
03/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
03/07 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
03/09 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
03/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Glenn Medeiros’ “She Ain’t Worth It” (Feat. Bobby Brown)

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sweet Sensation’s “If Wishes Came True”

    19 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    10 hours ago

    The Biggest Country Crossover Hit Of 2021 Is A Literal Applebee’s Ad

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest