Haru Nemuri – “Déconstruction”

We named genre-exploding Japanese musician Haru Nemuri, who mixes pop, rock, and hip-hop into her own beautifully experimental cocktail, one of the best new artists of 2018. She hasn’t released a full collection of songs since last year’s Lovetheism mini-album, but she’s been sharing a string of new singles this year including “Bang,” “Inori Dake Ga Aru,” and “Seventh Heaven.” Today, there’s another new one, “Déconstruction,” which was co-produced with MyRiot.

“When I say, ‘Capitalism sucks,’ they say, ‘Are you a socialist?’ When I say, ‘I’m a feminist,’ they say, ‘You hate men?’” Haru Nemuri says. “Whenever I hear that, I feel the defeat of my education. It’s hard to say exactly what is being defeated, but it can be roughly described as, for example, those who belong to the class that has gained wealth and power through the existing system. It’s a song for all souls to be so noble. When you fight for your soul, this song is for you.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

03/07 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

03/09 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

03/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo