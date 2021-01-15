Haru Nemuri – “Bang”

New Music January 15, 2021 5:11 PM By Ryan Leas

New Music January 15, 2021 5:11 PM By Ryan Leas

Haru Nemuri first came across our radar a couple years ago, with her mind-bending Kick In The World EP. (Her feverish genre hybrid style prompted us to name her one of the best new artists of 2018 soon after.) Last year she followed that up with a mini-album called Lovetheism. Today, she’s back with a new song.

Nemuri’s latest is called “Bang.” Like Nemuri’s other work, “Bang” is not quite pop, and not quite rock, and not quite rap, but is sort of all of them, with a bunch of heavy percussion and mutated sounds throughout. On her website, Nemuri shared a lengthy statement about the inspiration behind the song. “I cried a little in the bath when Donald Trump won the US presidential election four years ago,” she begins. She goes on to talk about the divisions caused by selfish figures like Trump, and how she’s grappled with moving through a world warped by leaders like him. A cathartic song like “Bang” is presumably part of that coping process.

Check it out below.

Ryan Leas Administrator

