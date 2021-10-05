Tasha – “Sorry’s Not Enough”

Earlier in the month, Chicago singer/songwriter/poet/activist Tasha announced Tell Me What You Missed The Most, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Alone At Last. We’ve already heard lead single “Perfect Wife,” and now Tasha has shared another track, “Sorry’s Not Enough.”

Stretched out at almost five minutes, “Sorry’s Not Enough” is a spare, slow-building track “about confronting your mistakes and learning to love yourself through hurt and doubt.” Adds Tasha: “So many of my songs have relished in joy healing, so I enjoyed exploring darker feelings here, and finding new roads to go down musically that were grittier than I was used to. Through the tension and pain comes a great relief.”

Listen to “Sorry’s Not Enough” below.

Tell Me What You Miss The Most is out 11/5 (digitally) and 12/3 (physically) on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.

