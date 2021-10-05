Watch Sting Debut New Song “The Bridge” At The Acropolis

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

News October 5, 2021 8:17 AM By Tom Breihan

Sting’s big accomplishment for the fall of 2021 is probably going to be his pretty-great turn playing himself on the Hulu series Only Murders In The Building. He’s such a dick on that! He hates dogs! But Sting is also getting ready to release a new album. The Bridge comes out next month, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “If It’s Love” and “Rushing Water.” Last week, while playing at the Acropolis in Athens, Sting also debuted his new LP’s title track.

On Thursday night, Sting opened his set at the Acropolis by playing “The Bridge” for the first time. Sting did the song solo-acoustic, and it’s a fluttery rumination about life and mortality: “We are but bags of blood and bone.” Watch a fan-made video of that new song below.

In other news, it looks like Sting spent some time down there hanging out with fellow bag of blood and bone Eric Burdon, the former Animals frontman.

The Bridge is out 11/19 on A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records.

