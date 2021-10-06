A few years ago, we received word that the National were working on a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac. After a brief run off-Broadway in 2019, the musical was turned into a movie-musical directed by Joe Wright, retaining its stage star Peter Dinklage in the lead role.

The National’s score and original songs came along with it — the music was written by Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. The soundtrack for Cyrano will be released on December 10, and its first single “Someone To Say” will arrive this Friday.

The Cyrano movie will be released in select theaters on 12/31, and today the first trailer has been released, in which you can hear some of the National’s songs. Check it out below.

The Cyrano soundtrack is out 12/10 via Decca Records. Pre-order it here.