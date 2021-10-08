Sally Shapiro – “Forget About You”

Sally Shapiro, the synthpop duo of Swedish producer Johan Agebjörn and the singer pseudonymously also known as Sally Shapiro, returned this summer with the single “Fading Away,” their first new music since they supposedly called it quits in 2016. And today, they’ve announced a whole new album.

That album, Sad Cities, will be out early next year on Italians Do It Better. Label head Johnny Jewel, who presumably has some more time on his hands now that Chromatics are no longer a going concern, mixed the album’s 11 tracks alongside Agebjörn.

Listen to the dreamy new single “Forget About You,” which comes with an animated video from Robotina, below.

Sad Cities is out 2/18 via Italians Do It Better.