Shamir – “Gay Agenda”

Vegas-born, Philly-based art-pop performer Shamir is back with a new single, “Gay Agenda,” which follows last year’s self-titled album and a smattering of one-off tracks (“Lose To Win“) and covers. “Gay Agenda,” which comes with a video directed by Jenny He, was produced alongside Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger and is about “radical acceptance internally and externally,” Shamir shared. “We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own.”

Watch Shamir’s video for “Gay Agenda” below.

Shamir has also shared a run of 2021 and 2022 tour dates accompanying Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett. Here they are below.

10/17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room
10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
01/31 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #
02/02 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
02/03 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
02/08 Boson, MA @ Booch Center Wang Theatre #
02/10 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #
02/11 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #
02/12 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
^ = w/ Lucy Dacus
# = w/ Courtney Barnett

