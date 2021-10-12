Lotic – “Always You”

New Music October 12, 2021 9:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Lotic, aka the project of J’Kerian Morgan, is releasing a new album this month, Water. So far, we’ve heard “Come Unto Me” and “Emergency.” Now, we get another single, “Always You.”

Similar to Lotic’s earlier tracks, “Always You” is a cacophony of sound, with plucking harp strings and piano. Layered over are frantic yelps and ominous creaking. Against the dissonance, Lotic calls, “I know I’ve tried / to move on, to be strong / but it’s always you / always you.”

Listen to “Always You” below.

Water is out 10/29 via Houndstooth.

