For a while now, Peter Jackson — perhaps best-known as the lord of the Lord Of The Rings extended film universe — has been working on a documentary about the recording sessions for the Beatles’ final album Let It Be. The Beatles: Get Back was originally supposed to be a movie, but a few months back we learned that it would instead be a six-hour Disney+ series, which will be doled out on the streaming service in two-hour installments over Thanksgiving weekend. Sounds like a great thing to bond over with dads everywhere!

Jackson has already shared an extended look at some of Get Back, which is pulled from some 60-plus hours of unseen footage, and today the series’ official trailer has been released, which shows some more of the Beatles in the studio and a glimpse of them performing on the roof at 3 Savile Row. Check it out below.

The Beatles: Get Back will be rolled out on Disney+ from 11/25-27.