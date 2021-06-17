For a few years now, Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson has been working on The Beatles: Get Back, his documentary about the recording sessions for the Beatles’ final album Let It Be. For the film, Jackson went through 56 hours of previously unseen Beatles footage, including rare footage of the band’s final performance on a London rooftop in 1969. Jackson restored so much of that footage that Get Back is no longer going to be a movie. Instead, as Indiewire reports, the documentary will come out a few months later as a six-hour series on Disney+.

Late last year, Jackson shared an extended look at Get Back, which he was still editing, and it looked pretty great. In March, Disney announced that the film would come to theaters in August. But now, Disney has changed those plans. Get Back will now come to Disney+ in three installments over Thanksgiving weekend. Each of those installments will run about two hours, and Disney will release them over three days, the first will arrive 11/25, and the whole thing will be available 11/27.

In a statement, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger says:

As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson. This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world.

This might be more of a corporate decision than an artistic one, but it also means we get more new Beatles footage, so maybe everybody wins.