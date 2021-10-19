Anjimile – “Stranger”

Last year, the indie-folk musician Anjimile Chithambo released the debut album Giver Taker, a collection of carefully orchestrated DIY music that was soothing and startling in equal measures. Earlier this year, Anjimile followed that album with Reunion, an EP of orchestral reimaginings of Giver Taker songs. Anjimile has also been a collaborative force in recent months, covering songs from people like Samia, Esther Rose, and Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Today, Anjimile has announced a new label home dropped a new single.

Anjimile recently signed with 4AD. To mark the occasion, we’re getting a new song called “Stranger.” It’s a lush, idiosyncratic track that’s full of fluttering acoustic guitars and off-kilter horns. Anjimile’s “Stranger” lyrics are all about grappling with a changing identity, as Anjimile himself describes:

“Stranger” is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity. I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and It’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. “Stranger” is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes — especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice — it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning, I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. “Stranger” is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.

Listen below.

“Stranger” is out now on 4AD.