Anjimile – “Coyote Creek” (Esther Rose Cover)

Esther Rose is following up this year’s album How Many Times with an EP of the album’s songs covered by other artists. Naturally, it’s titled How Many More Times. After Shamir’s version of “Songs Remain” a week ago, today we get to hear Anjimile take on “Coyote Creek,” which is somehow both haunting and warmly comforting all at once. “I was drawn to ‘Coyote Creek’ immediately because I’m from Texas and this song exudes Big Texas Energy,” Anjimile explains in a statement. “It’s a little spooky and a little groovy and I love the lyrical imagery, so I was super pumped to cover this lil tune.” Hear the cover and the original below.

How Many More Times is out 7/16 on Father/Daughter. Pre-order it here.